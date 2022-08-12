T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award.

.I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.

“In the grand scheme of things, we are only here on Earth in this life for a short period of time, and once we leave, people won’t remember the clothes we wore or the things we have,” T.I. said. “We will only be remembered by what we meant to our family, our children and what we were able to do for others.”

T.I. was honored for giving back through his Harris Community Works and For the Love of Our Fathers organizations. “Life is way too short to try to not make this world a better place,” T.I. added.

T.I. also received the Volunteers Achievement Lifetime Award presented by the Global International Alliance on behalf of President Joe Biden, honoring his 4,000+ hours of community service to the community.