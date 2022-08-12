In one of the first interviews on The Breakfast Club after Angela Yee’s departure, 50 Cent was the guest on the famed syndicated morning show on NYC’s Power 105 and discussed everything from his hunger during Power Of The Dollar to what he insinuated was regret in giving The Game his barrage of hit records that appeared on his solo debut The Documentary. One of the topics, which was brought to the surface by Charlamagne Tha God, will forever be celebrity folklore that can only be verified by Hov himself.

Around the 36 minute mark, Charlamagne casually mentioned that Fif wanted no problems with Bey being that she had “jumped out on him once before. 50 confirmed the confrontation, with much of the storytelling said in jest, adding that Bey “jumped off the ledge” to confront him. Fif even dared that if you asked Mr. Carter, he’d co-sign that Mrs. Carter actually did jump out on 50.

See the interview in its entirety below.

