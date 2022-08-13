Chris Webber, an NBA Hall of Famer and businessman, and his business partner Lavetta Willis have now officially launched their luxury cannabis brand Players Only (“PO”) all over the world.

In addition to exclusive branded strains like Non-Laters and Whipped Cherries, the Players Only brand will debut with Ray Jackson’s Black Sox and Blueberry Hotcakes in the coming weeks. Chris Webber’s C4, Time Out, and G.O.A.T.’s Milk strains will also be available. The company works with black growers and operators, like Hassim Robinson and Winner’s Circle Genetics, to introduce Quavo’s BIRKINZ and the well-known PB&J strain to the Michigan market. Legendary Detroit hip-hop musician Royce 5’9″, will introduce his “Heaven” brand as part of an avant-garde NFT, and Detroit’s iconic brand “Lil Stupid” will also make its regulated market debut.

A collaboration with Wu-Tang’s Raekwon leads to Compliments of the Chef and a partnership wth Citizen Grown to enlighten a commitment to the community. To introduce the “White Chocolate” strain, he is also working with Jason Williams, a former teammate from the Sacramento Kings.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Webber just hired Matt Barnes, a former NBA player, and teammate, as Chief Collaborations Officer while introducing “The Smoke” with Stephen Jackson, his business partner and co-host. The name of the product is a reference to “All The Smoke,” an award-winning SHOWTIME series created by Barnes and Jackson. Limited-edition brand collaboration with the Players Only x Packwoods 2.5G Blunt will also be available in some retailers to start off the launch weekend.

“Players Only is more than a cannabis brand – it’s a lifestyle brand,” Webber said. “We truly have a unique opportunity to change the narrative around cannabis, empower rising entrepreneurs and set a new standard in this growing industry. We’re thrilled to launch our versatile offerings and begin the process of creating meaningful economic change in communities across Michigan. Shout out to TerrAscend and Gage – our Michigan family. Much love to Cookies and Berner, let’s go!”

The new company’s products will be sold at a few Gage and Cookies outlets spread out over Michigan. Prior to launching the brand in new territories, the NBA legend will commemorate the launch of Players Only with activation in his native Detroit.

Players Only offer a wide range of cannabis experiences and goods, including pre-rolls, vapes, all-natural cannabis oil cartridges, exotic cannabis flower strains, and more. It also sells Players Only-branded clothing and shoes. In addition, the brand is collaborating on a variety of projects with artists, performers, influencers, legacy cultivators, and community organizations. Through the purchase of Gage Growth Corp. in March 2022, TerrAscend obtained exclusive retail rights for Players Only items in Michigan.

“We have been working with legacy cultivators and operators seeking to establish their place in the regulated market for quite some time,” said Lavetta Willis, co-founder and President of Players Only. “The opportunity to incorporate legacy strains and expertise into the Players Only platform and menu furthers our goal of uplifting black entrepreneurs who have been building brands and intellectual properties for decades.”

Players Only has created strategic alliances, minority ownership positions, and application involvement in significant restricted licensed states in addition to launching new cannabis products to give the brand the best marketing and distribution prospects possible. In order to ensure global customer consistency, they have established genetic ties with established farmers.

You can learn more about Players Only here.