According to several confirmed reports, 2 Chainz will be expanding his Esco Restaurant And Tapas chain just six years after opening the flagship location in Atlanta in 2016. This milestone comes shortly after Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard settled a lawsuit out of court with the family of drug czar Pablo Escobar.

The ATL trap/rap star said that he and Dillard signed their first franchise agreement after successfully running three Atlanta locations.

“[Dillard’s] one of the people that really made my transition into this hospitality space easier because originally my introduction to the space was real estate,” said Chainz. “I own properties and dirt and stuff like that. So that merged with her passion and mine and made me very comfortable in this space going on six years now.”

Advertisement

After being sued by the family of Pablo Escobar in 2020 for using the Colombian drug kingpin’s intellectual property, the business duo recently managed to successfully settle out of court wit the family to the tune of $15K, which ultimately allowed them to expand the franchise.