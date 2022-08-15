Bow Wow is Joined by Mario, Keri Hilson, Travis Porter, Dem Franchize Boys, and More on Next ‘Millennium Tour’

Did Mario just take Omarion’s spot on tour? The Millennium Tour is set to take off across the country again, but this time it’s “Turned Up.”

The Millenium Tour: Turned Up is headlined by Bow Wow, Mario, and Keri Hilson. Joining the headlining trio is a lengthy list of artists, including Lloyd, Pleasure P, Bobby V, and Sammie.

There will be an abundance of groups as well, bringing in Ying Yang Twins, Dem Franchize Boyz, Travis Porter, Trillville, Crime Mob, and Day 26.

Additionally, Chingy and Lil Scrappy will also be on the tour.

Tickets are now available here.