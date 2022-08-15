All Drake fans can rest easy, he isn’t going anywhere. Speaking with Nicki Minaj on the debut of Queen Radio on Amp, Drizzy revealed that he would not be giving up music anytime soon.

“I’m not at that point where I even consider that being an option,” Drake said. “One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or project. And by the way those things are painful as well. A lot of nerves, a lot of confidence wavering. But I feel like I’m reaching a new level of fun. I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I want to try things. Like this last album, I put out something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

Drake also revealed what it was like reuniting with Minaj and Lil Wayne on stage at OVO Fest. “I mean aside from the fact that just to watch you both perform and the performance you put on just reminded me there is so much distance between our thing and other things. My soul was warm at the end. I felt genuinely so much gratification, you know? Really sentimental. I was just so happy to see my people.”

You can stream the full episode here.

Last week, Drake returned with a new video, dropping off “Sticky” from his Honestly, Nevermind album.

In the new video, Drizzy shows what life is like on stage, private jet, yachty, and wrapping up at his mansion. The Theo Skudra clip also features one of the off-road Maybach SUVs created by Virgil Abloh. The video also salutes YSL. You can see the video below.