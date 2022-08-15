Today, the late Nipsey Hussle was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. During the ceremony, Lauren London spoke on her former partner being honored with a star, saying that “Nip would have been honored by this moment.”

“I wanna first start by saying Happy Birthday Hussle, and to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce thank you for acknowledging a visionary,” Lauren said. “I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we’ve always known Hussle was destined for greatness. This moment only amplifies that for us.”

She continued, “Nip would have been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can’t get to what’s possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn’t mean forgetting where you come from, but requires acknowledging the reality you were born into and the power you have to change that reality for the better.

“So whenever you’re in the city of angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back and for you to run your marathon until God says that it’s finished. Nip will forever live in our hearts. I’m grateful for the love and support the world has shown us but especially I wanna thank the city of Los Angeles. I love you, and as y’all know the marathon continues.”

You can check out Lauren’s speech below.