New York City mayor Eric Adams was out on the town last week, celebrating the 49th birthday of Hip Hop. Adams was spotted at DJ Tony Touch’s party, placing him alongside Hip-Hop icons like KRS One. Additional attendees included Kurtis Blow and Kool DJ Red Alert.

According to Page Six, the party was hosted at Toca’s Playhouse in Union Square and “everybody was so happy and grateful to see him and mingle with him.”

The source added, “He was listening to people’s stories and everyone was expressing their gratitude of him. There was a lot of love in the room.”

Adams was stated to be “just another fan watching KRS One.”

Just a night before, Mayor Adams was spotted parting at the new members-only club Aman New York.