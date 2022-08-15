R. Kelly, 55 is facing another trial on Monday, this time in his hometown of Chicago. The disgraced singer, who’s already been convicted of sex crimes in New York, faces similar charges in Illinois.

Robert Kelly is charged with 13 counts that include creating and receiving child pornography, enticing minors into illegal sexual activity and obstruction of justice.

The “Your Body Is Calling Me,” singer faces charges with his former manager, Derrel McDavid, and former employee, Milton Brown. They all have pleaded not guilty.

Five accusers will testify in court, including the woman who claimed Kelly urinated on her on tape at the age of 14.

Although her case was acquitted in 2008, largely due to her refusal to testify, the woman has agreed to finally speak out about her experience 14 years later. Prosecutors claim Kelly abused her hundreds of times between 1998 and 2000, where she was as young as 13 years old.

Federal prosecutors in Kelly’s New York case were able to prove that the R&B singer led a criminal enterprise that sought to lure women, boys and girls to him for his own sexual gratification.

