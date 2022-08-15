Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Projected to Top Billboard Chart, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ to Debut at No. 2

Rod Wave’s ‘Beautiful Mind’ Projected to Top Billboard Chart, Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Traumazine’ to Debut at No. 2

Rod Wave’s latest album, Beautiful Mind, is poised for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. According to Hits Daily Double, Wave’s latest album is expected to move between 120,000 to 140,000 units in the first week.

The album is on pace with his previous album, Soulfly, which also made a No. 1 debut with 130,000 album equivalent units.

Joining Rod Wave on Beautiful Mind are Jack Harlow and December Joy. Wave states this will be his last sad album.

Advertisement

On my baby’s dis my last sad ass album I’m off dat jus wanna live happy travel get dis money — RodWave (@rodwave) June 13, 2022

Set for a No. 2 debut will be Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine, concluding her deal with 1501 Certified.