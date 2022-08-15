Son Of ‘The Wire’ Actor Anwan “Big G” Glover Shot And Killed In D.C. This Weekend

According to several local reports, the son of actor Anwan Glover, was shot and killed in the nation’s capital over the weekend. He was 26 years old.

Glover posted a message on IG for his 131K followers, reading, “TOMORROW ISN’T PROMISED. LOVE YOUR PEOPLE TODAY,” along with a broken heart while condolences and prayers from family and friends.

Glover is best known for his role as “Slim Charles” HBO’s The Wire, where he made his acting debut in 2003, but Glover is best known in the DMV area as one of the founding members of the world famous BackYard Band, which he helped found in 1992.

Glover himself was a victim of street violence, having been beaten and stabbed in a nightclub brawl in D.C. back in 2014, but his injuries were life-threatening.

The Source/The Northstar Group sends condolences to Glover and his family.