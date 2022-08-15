Christmas Day is a marquee day for the NBA. Fans are able to plan their schedules now as Shams Charania has announced the rumored lineup of games for Dec. 25. The NBA’s slate of games will include the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, and more.

Opening the day will be a rematch of the second round of the 2022 East playoffs, bringing Giannis Antentokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks to Boston to take on Jayson Tatum and the Celtics.

Madison Square Garden will see Christmas action as Jalen Brunson and the new look New Your Knicks will host Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadephia 76ers. The Phoenix Suns will then be on the road taking on two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James and the Lakers will head to Dallas to take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. And to close the day, The Golden State Warriors will host their new rivals, the Memphis Grizzlies.

