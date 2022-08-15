Standup comedian and actor Teddy Ray is dead at age 32. He was known for his comedy sketches on Russell Simmons‘ All Def Digital,‘ as well as being a cast member on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and co-host of The Cali Kickback podcast.

All Def released a statement offering their condolences to his family via social media.

“All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends.”

Advertisement

All Def Family we’re heartbroken and still can’t believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends. 🙏🏾🖤🕊 #RIP #TeddyRay pic.twitter.com/Ce7snCtqPD — All Def (@AllDef) August 13, 2022

Tributes have also come in from musician Jean Deaux, Showrunners Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae’s Hoorae Media and Comedy Central.

The Los Angeles native’s cause of death has yet to be disclosed.

Rest well, Teddy. The kindest and funniest. We’re all going to miss you far too much. pic.twitter.com/pa2MZa8Vzw — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) August 13, 2022

RIP Teddy Ray! This clip is forever hilarious 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/N4CFDql9Eq — Siddiq (@siddiqsbs) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

Sending thoughts and prayers to his loved ones. Continue the conversation on social media.