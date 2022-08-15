Three Injured in Shooting at Six Flags Amusement Park Shooting in Gurnee, IL

Three Injured in Shooting at Six Flags Amusement Park Shooting in Gurnee, IL

Last night (August 14), three people were shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America. The theme park is located in Gurnee, Illinois.

Police state the injuries are not life-threatening, and the park was evacuated after the shooting. A spokesperson released a statement to WGN-TV after the incident:

Three people were injured this evening when shots were fired from a single vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle immediately drove away. Park security personnel and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responded immediately. Emergency services responded, transporting two persons to the hospital for evaluation. A third person declined treatment.

The park closed early with guests and team members departing under the direction of the Gurnee Police Department. Law enforcement is investigating.

Although the shooting occurred inside the park, it caused panic inside with people running and seeking shelter “out of plan view sight.”

Advertisement