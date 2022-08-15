The Game released his long awaited 10th studio album, DRILLMATIC: Heart vs. Mind on Friday, August 12. The 30 song project features over 20 features throughout the tracklist. Since its release the main topic of conversation surrounding the album has been the 10 minute long diss track directed towards Eminem, entitled “Black Slim Shady.” Now it looks like there is another topic of conversation after The Game’s manager Wack 100 called out Nipsey Hussle’s brother, Blacc Sam, for demanding that Nip’s feature on the album be removed.

Wack called Blacc Sam out during a recent Clubhouse convo where he was asked about a missing song from the tracklist, “World Tours,” featuring Nipsey. Wack said it was removed shortly before the album was released after getting an email from his lawyer. He called Sam “selfish” for demanding such.

“I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped. Nipsey’s brother put in a demand for it to be pulled,” said Wack.

Wack went on to say, “These n*ggas be in their feelings. You notice you got Meek Mill and a bunch of people over there Wack really don’t see eye to eye with… Whoever [The Game] work with, he work with. His shit ain’t my shit. The Game done drove around L.A., he’s been the biggest Nipsey supporter ever.”

He went on to say that Sam does not understand the music industry and let his emotions get in front of business. He then said that Sam has missed many opportunities to release new music from his late brother but has failed to do such.

“The Game, Nipsey song does nothing but work towards a remembrance of Nipsey. He’s not here to drop music or promote music, so it’s just remembrance of Nipsey. So at the end of the day, I think where Blacc Sam goes wrong at, he’s being selfish with his anger … probably towards me. But he’s totally disregarding the acknowledgement that Game has given Nipsey since he’s been gone.”

According to TMZ, sources close to Nipsey’s music handlers say that Atlantic Records was clueless about the song until the albums track list announcement last week. Nipsey’s music handlers then contacted lawyers inquiring about any paperwork agreement for the song. Apparently there was no agreement and a cease and desist was issued.