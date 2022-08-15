Diplomats General Cam’ROn took to social media to post footage of himself, MA$e, Big L(RIP), Bloodshed(RIP) and McGruff from 1995 in a rhyme cipher in St. Nicholas Houses in Harlem.

“Before DIPSET IT WAS BBO then COC!!! This is footage is In ST Nick PJ’s, These are the bars u get when u spar with @rsvpmase #BigL #BloodShed and @therealherbmcgruff (in a good way) every week,” said Cam. He continued with his pending hoop dreams and drug dealing reality, saying, “Still wasn’t taking rap serious tho. This was a month after I got kicked out of college. Still thought I was going to the NBA. So I got a 8 ball to hold me over till I got back into school. Never went back tho 🤷🏾‍♂️ I’ll post part 2 on Monday!!”