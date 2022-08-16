According to several confirmed reports, ASAP Rocky has been charged with felony assault with a firearm, which stems from the November 2021 shooting in Hollywood where the victim has recently been revealed to be one of his former A$AP crew members.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, is accused of shooting Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli after he came forward and said that Rocky was the shooter. Just before the arraignment, which is scheduled for tomorrow(August 17) Rocky was charged with the felony assault after Relli accused the rapper of luring him to an obscure location and shooting him in his left hand without provocation.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” said L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

A$AP Rocky was arrested for the shooting in April at LAX Airport on his return from Barbados with Rihanna, before posting a $550,000 bond.

Relli alleges that he suffered physical, mental and emotional injuries, while also receiving death threats after being shot. He’s seeking at least $25,000 in damages. Rocky faces up to nine years behind bars if convicted.