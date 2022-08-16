Bad Bunny Narrowly Beats Out YoungBoy Never Broke Again for This Week’s No. 1 Album

The fourteenth week at No. 1 for Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti album means a No. 2 debut for YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto.

The Louisiana-bred rapper arrives in second place despite posting an impressive 108,400 album-equivalent units in the first week. The album collected 161 million on-demand streams in the first week of release.

NBA YoungBoy is now the only artist to place three top ten projects on the chart this year. Earlier this year, YoungBoy dropped the collaborative album Better Than You with DaBaby and the solo Colors in February.

Bunny’s album returns to the top spot behind with 108,800 album-equivalent units, eclipsing YounBoy by just 400 units.

At No. 3, Beyoncé’s latest, Renaissance, delivers another 89,000 album equivalent units.