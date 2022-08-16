Billionaire Boys Club and the New York Yankees Team for New Special Edition Collection

The Pharrell Williams-founded luxury streetwear company Billionaire Boys Club today revealed its partnership with the New York Yankees. In accordance with their collaboration, Legends Hospitality will help the two famous brands release a limited-edition garment line on August 22, 2022.

The co-branded Stadium Satin Jacket, denim OG fitted hat, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and novelty items like a retro-inspired bobblehead, ceramic NYC bodega-style coffee cup, and ceramic Yankees helmet bowl are just a few of the items available in the Billionaire Boys Club x Yankees special edition clothing line.

Before the Yankees’ Subway Series game against the Mets on August 22 at Yankee Stadium, Pharrell Williams, the founder of the Billionaire Boys Club, and his son Rocket will ceremoniously throw out the first pitch.

Beginning August 22, 2022, the collection will be sold at the BBC ICECREAM flagship stores in New York City, Miami, London, and Tokyo as well as the online shop at bbcicecream.com. Additionally, there are several places throughout Yankee Stadium where the collection may be found, such as the main game-day Team Store on the 100 Level by home plate and the year-round Team Store at Gate 6.

You can see pieces of the collection below.