Kanye has always had an unconventional approach to his creative endeavors. Whether it be his music, music videos, film, or even clothing, its safe to say Ye thinks outside of the box. Fans of his Yeezy GAP x Balenciaga line were excited to hear that the collection would be releasing in store and would have surprise location drops in different cities around the U.S.

One aspect of the drop that got people really talking was how all the clothes were in big trash bags, only sorted by item, not color or size. This meant that people would have to search for a specific item until they got the size that they wanted.

THE YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA TIMES SQUARE EXPERIENCE KEEPS GOING



10 AM – 10 PM pic.twitter.com/V9Rw3uYKtX — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) July 22, 2022

A recent tweet by a GAP store employee adds some much needed clarification as to why the clothes ranging from $60 as much as $300 are being put in trash bags instead of on hangers. According to the tweet, Ye saw that the clothes were originally on hangers, got mad, and demanded they be displayed in trash cans.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything,” the twitter user said.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

We’re not sure what Kanye is exactly trying to say with his clothes being displayed in trash cans. Maybe he thinks the clothes are trash? But even continuing with the theme of trash, when the collection dropped last month, the clothes were put in dumpsters for the surprise location drop in Los Angeles.