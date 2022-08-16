“Werk” is currently #3 on Apple Music’s Top Reggae chart with a bullet.

The Shade Room previewed an exclusive clip last week. Reality star-recording artist Karlie Redd, Capella Grey (“Gyalis”) and Spice (“First Time”) hit the desert for a magnificent carnival-themed party in the new music video for Redd’s charting new single “Werk,” out now, via Legacy Records. Redd’s new single is a spicy booty-shaking Reggae vibe perfect for the summertime wined down. Stream it now.

The chemistry between Redd, Grey and Spice on the Video God-directed visual is electrifying. The traditional reggae sound blended with the hypnotizing curves twerking throughout the visual amplifies the song’s hit factor and desire for more collaborations between all parties involved in the future. Spice’s voice creeps in setting the tone then Karlie knocks it out reminding us that she is in fact an artist first. Capella Grey, whose personality bleeds all over the beat, marries the track together in a way that shouldn’t work but does.

Honoring her Trinidadian heritage, Karlie Redd is determined to change the current landscape of sound and carve out her space within the industry to deliver undeniably hits continuously.

Before the release of the “Werk” music video, Redd took to Instagram to praise her friend and collaborator Spice with a heartfelt message. “As I reflect upon my present blessings,” Redd wrote with a video of Spice and her celebrating her birthday on an island destination. “I went into a deep depression and a sunken place while trying to keep a smile on my face then Realized How blessed I am to have you in my life @spiceofficial I Didn’t get to post my bestie for her Birthday. Spice, Grace, Gracey & Aunty who wears many hats. Bestie I have never had a friend who stand up for me, fight for me, and have my back like you. I appreciate you so much. You work so hard. Your Heart Goes a long way. You are so strong. I tried so hard to reciprocate the best birthday as you did for me. I want to celebrate your birthday everyday. 🥳 please allow me to put together another birthday for you. And I Promise To Have Your Back The Same Way! ❤️ Thank You 🙏🏽 Pamputae Fen & @wondawoman0 for helping me put this together.”

“Werk” marks Redd’s first release in three years, which is the follow-up to her 2019 single “Ferrari Karlie.” “Werk” is produced by Johnny Blaze and Stadic and available on all platforms via Legacy Records.

We charted #3 on iTunes ‼️ Werk (feat. Spice & Capella Grey) – Single by Karlie Reddhttps://t.co/9VY72jLJ72 pic.twitter.com/oYvxx0c8pE — KARLIE REDD (@KARLIEREDD) August 15, 2022

Outside the music, Karlie Redd stars in the new season of the hit VH1 reality show, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, with new episodes airing every Monday at 8/7 PM Central on VH1.

Capella Grey appears on the song and video courtesy of Allepac The Family. Spice appears on the song and video courtesy of VP Music Group, Inc.

Check out Karlie Redd’s new hit above and watch the official visual below.