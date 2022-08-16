With Black-ish over, Kenya Barris is eyeing the Yellow Brick Road. According to Variety, Barris is teaming with Warner Bros. for the upcoming remake of Wizard of Oz.

Barris will write and direct the reimagining of the film. Additional details are currently unannounced.

The Wizard of Oz tells the story of a girl named Dorothy who is whisked away by a tornado to the Land of Oz. The story was first told in L. Frank Braum’s book and recreated multiple times over the years.

The film will be one of many on the way from Barris. The creator is currently wrapping up his first film for Netflix, You People, which he wrote alongside Jonah Hill and stars Hill with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. Barris will also lend his talents to the remake of White Men Can’t Jump, which will star Jack Harlow.