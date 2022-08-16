Kevin Gates’ run across different media outlets continued this week as he pulled up on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. Gates spoke to Ak about a plethora of topics, but one that is becoming a common trend is those who speak about killing in their raps. Gates told Akademiks that bragging about killing is not a good thing.

“When you watch a soul leave a body, you know you took something that you don’t have the power to give back,” Gates said. “See a lot of these dudes talk that, but they ain’t never stand over nothing and watch it leave. They never did that. ‘Cause if you did, you would be more respectful.”

Gates also doesn’t believe rappers are doing the killing they claim to.

“You ain’t never stand over nothing and let it go. I know you dudes didn’t. I can tell by your spirit, you ain’t go no souls under your belt. All killers know killers. You can look at ‘em and tell.”

Gucci Mane recently said he wants rappers to wrap up dissing the dead in their music. In a new song called “Dissin The Dead,” Big Guwop took responsibility for the trend and is hoping for the practice to stop.

“I know I should be more careful with the shit I said

I feel like I started a trend, they never gon’ stop

They gon’ keep dissin’ the dead”

The entire single calls for rappers to lay off, dropping the names of passed people. “I’m the one put your boy name on a stone/I dissed the dead and I knew it was wrong,” Gucci wraps in the song that you can hear below.

