Rolling Loud has added Playboi Carti to the already impressive lineup of Rolling Loud New York 2022. Carti will join headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, and Future in New York. Rolling Loud New York, the third iteration of the festival to visit the home of hip-hop, will take place at Citi Field in Queens from September 23–25.

Also set for the New York date are Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Moneybagg Yo. New York will be represented by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, and Fivio Foreign. Legends like Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe are on the bill. While the ladies of BIA, DreamDoll, Kali, and Lakeyah will also perform.

Rolling Loud, the world’s largest rap festival, has had a successful year thus far, highlighted by Rolling Loud Miami in July, which attracted hundreds of the genre’s top stars to Hard Rock Stadium along with headliners Kid Cudi, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. This year, Rolling Loud has expanded internationally outside Miami. Rolling Loud presents the inaugural Rolling Loud Toronto in September, including a diverse group of A-list performers from around the world, including the headliner acts Future, WizKid, and Dave. This summer, Rolling Loud had its first two European festivals in Portugal and the Netherlands, and it has ambitions to expand to Thailand the following year.

You can see the updated lineup below.