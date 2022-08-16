Looks like Serena Williams is wasting no time when it comes to the projects she will take on post-retirement, which appears to be focusing on her Venture Capital company Serena Ventures. The Grand Slam Champion has invested $5 million in actress Selena Gomez’s company Wondermind. A media platform that was created to help change the narrative around mental health, including depression, addiction, and even suicide. In addition to her investment, Williams will work alongside Wondermind which is already valued at $100M to promote the brand and will also be involved in content creation. In an Instagram post (see below) shared by Selena Gomez on Monday, the tennis icon, Serena, and former Disney star, Selena Gomez discussed the topic of “mental fitness” for their newest mental health platform, Wondermind.”Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams, 40, said. “And you know I did this years ago before even mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. She says. “It was more just like, alright, I’m shutting myself down today. Just subconsciously, it was something I’ve always done, and so now that I know that it’s so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally, I always have shut down moments. I have serious boundaries and I don’t let anyone cross those boundaries. “For me, it’s so important to make sure, every day, I have a period of, like … it’s so bad because I really don’t do anything for me, I’m terrible at that! And I’ve said it time and time again – I’m working on it. But more or less, at least prioritizing what I need to do,” added Williams, before concluding, “And then when I’m turned off, I’m turned off.”

According to a University of Houston report, suicide rates have been increasing among Black men and women, showing how important it is for Black Americans to take mental health seriously. Gomez, who suffered an emotional breakdown in 2018 and revealed in 2020 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has previously discussed her issues with depression and anxiety. The Only Murders in the Building actress is now helping others deal with their mental health issues. Serena Ventures has invested in numerous diverse companies, including a wig company, Boss Beauties, Kiira Health, and many more.