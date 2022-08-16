Adrien Broner was set to compete in a junior welterweight fight against Omar Figueroa this weekend but pulled out due to his mental health.

Sergey Lipinets will replace Broner in the fight in Hollywood, Florida. This is the second time Broner and Figueroa will be canceled.

“Sorry to all my fans but mental health is real and I’m not about to play inside the ring,” wrote Broner. “I’ve watched a lot of people die playing with [their] boxing career and that is something I won’t do.

“Just pray for me. I love the sport of boxing to much to not give my all and I feel like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there and I be dam if I make that mistake again.”

Figueroa would issue a response on Twitter.

“Not saying you don’t suffer from mental health issues because as we can all tell you do, just don’t use it as an excuse now after you’ve been disciplined and not taking this fight/training camp seriously,” Figueroa wrote. “You don’t get to undermine mine and countless others’ journey and struggles [with] mental health because of your undisciplined/childish dumb ass.”