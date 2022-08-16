Bronny James is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Preps hoop stars in the world. Of course, a lot of that comes from the spotlight of his father LeBron James. But don’t get it messed up, the kid can hoop!


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Playing in the Club Basketball Euro Tour overseas, a Bronny highlight made a splash online as during a fast break, the young star destroys a defender with an in-and-out dribble leading to a massive slam.

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!,” King James sounded off.

Advertisement

But Bron wasn’t the only one who showed love to the rising star.

But of course, there will be a hater. And would it be anybody but Skip Bayless?

But Twitter let Bayless have it.