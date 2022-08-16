SOURCE SPORTS: Bronny James Poster Dunk Sends The Internet and LeBron James Into Frenzy

Bronny James is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Preps hoop stars in the world. Of course, a lot of that comes from the spotlight of his father LeBron James. But don’t get it messed up, the kid can hoop!

Playing in the Club Basketball Euro Tour overseas, a Bronny highlight made a splash online as during a fast break, the young star destroys a defender with an in-and-out dribble leading to a massive slam.

BRONNY JAMES THROWS IT DOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikJ8ksPVSx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2022

“OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!!,” King James sounded off.

OH MY GOODNESS BRONNY!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2022

But Bron wasn’t the only one who showed love to the rising star.

Bronny fait le show à Nanterre 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fFeY3AZ9E1 — Basket-Infos (@Basket_Infos) August 15, 2022

That was SERIOUS Bronny! https://t.co/hU0AGncwFx — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 15, 2022

But of course, there will be a hater. And would it be anybody but Skip Bayless?

Hey, Bronny … impressive. But your dad would've dunked it left-handed. You sure got away with it, though. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 16, 2022

But Twitter let Bayless have it.

Skip Bayless going after Bronny: pic.twitter.com/SjyHL02CXh — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) August 16, 2022

Skip Bayless (Age 70) chirping Bronny James (Age 17) over a highlight dunk… https://t.co/kRUSNkjNqC — Barstool Maryland – 2022 National Lacrosse Champs (@barstoolUMD) August 16, 2022