Tiffany Haddish skyrocketed in popularity after her hilarious role in Girls Trip. In the film, she starred alongside Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, and Regina Hall. In the past, Haddish revealed she was paid $80,000 for her role, but in a new Cosmopolitan cover story written by Sylvia Obell, she revealed she used all the money to pay off her home in fear of being homeless again.

Check out my spread in ⁦@Cosmopolitan⁩ magazine. I Kinda Love it. https://t.co/gvA4xfbfcl — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) August 12, 2022

Haddish bought the home after completing the first season of The Carmichael Show, and after being homeless before, she decided not to have that obstacle again.

“I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and the first way you should go about doing it is buy some land,” Haddish said. “So before we even got into Season 2 of ‘The Carmichael Show,’ I bought a house. Everybody told me I should wait, but I didn’t care. I just knew I was going to have to always make enough money to take care of me and the house, and that’s what I did.”

She added, Between that show’s next season, the ‘Keanu’ movie, and making sure I can live comfortably off $500 a month, I was able to pay off half the house. The ‘Girls Trip’ check was the final check.”

Haddish revealed she used the money to pay off the house because she was “always afraid of being homeless again.” She added she is still afraid of being poor again, and after every movie, she buys another piece of land or a house.

