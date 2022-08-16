Just two years following the legalization of marijuana in the state of Illinois, Chicago slang spitter Vic Mensa has launched 93 Boyz, the state’s very first Black-owned cannabis firm.

With Mensa consistently seeking opportunities to imrpove his community through education and employment as well as combat gang violence, his new company has already embarked on several initiatives to better the community, such as providing prisoners with more resources and updated reading materials.

“Selling weed was my first hustle. It taught me work ethic, entrepreneurship, and funded all of my first music projects,” Mensa said. “As someone with a lifelong experience of anxiety and depression, it’s amazing to be able to help people facing those and other issues while working with something I love. The war on drugs has had a devastating impact on my community, and yet our representation in the cannabis industry is less than 2%. 93BOYZ is changing that narrative while combining high quality, tastemaker weed with socially conscious initiatives.”

