[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Releases Video for “Her” From New Album ‘Traumazine’

Following the weekend release of her new album Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion returns with the video for “Her.”

The new video supports the song’s message of embracing who they are as the dance-adjacent single is matched with a black and white visual where the Hot Girl nails choreography.

Thee Stallion’s Traumazine was released on August 12 and boasts contributions from some of the biggest names in music, including Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty, as well as Houston’s mainstays Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

You can hear the new album below.