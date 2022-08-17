Drake Beats The Beatles’ 55-Year Record On Most Top Five Hits

Drake is celebrating breaking The Beatles‘ long-standing Billboard Hot 100 record.

The mega star and hitmaker’s new “Staying Alive” collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby debuted at #5 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. That gave Drake his 30th top five single on the chart, which surpasses The Beatles’ record of 29.

The popular 1960’s boy band held their record for 55-years. Drake now truly raps what he lives “I got more slaps than the Beatles,” from “Going Bad.”

Drake shows off jewelry & speaks on surpassing The Beatles Hot 100 Record pic.twitter.com/sTK6Modsjj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 17, 2022

Check out the new visual and 2022 smash below.

