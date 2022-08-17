Drake is celebrating breaking The Beatles‘ long-standing Billboard Hot 100 record.
The mega star and hitmaker’s new “Staying Alive” collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby debuted at #5 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. That gave Drake his 30th top five single on the chart, which surpasses The Beatles’ record of 29.
The popular 1960’s boy band held their record for 55-years. Drake now truly raps what he lives “I got more slaps than the Beatles,” from “Going Bad.”
Check out the new visual and 2022 smash below.
