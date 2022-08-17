Drake hopped on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad” and spit a hell of a bar that will forever remain true: “I got more slaps than the Beatles.”

Billboard cosigned that on Monday, revealing his new collaboration with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby, “Staying Alive,” made a No. 5 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Drizzy now has 30 Top 5 singles, topping The Beatles, who had 29 and held the record for five decades.

History Made 🏆 @Drake secures the honor of the artist with the most top five hits in #Hot100 history, with 30, passing The Beatles. pic.twitter.com/o8BjVkkmaD — Drake Related (@drakerelated) August 15, 2022

“Ok I broke my records for the month now me and @stake need you to do your thing Bitcoin,” Drake wrote in celebration, also plugging his gambling venture.

Drake via his IG story. pic.twitter.com/Hc4yny3R08 — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) August 16, 2022

DJ Khaled released “Staying Alive,” a song and music video that features Drake and Lil Baby, last month. The new song follows the formula for many previous hits that the executive producer and rap singers have released. On songs like “POPSTAR,” “For Free,” and “No New Friends,” to mention a few, Drake’s vocals were hot off the press. While Khaled worked with Lil Baby on the platinum-certified singles “You Stay” and the summer hit “Every Chance I Get” in 2021.

You can hear the single and watch the video below.