Lizzo and Jack Harlow are the latest round of global superstar performers that will take the stage at MTV’s 2022 VMAs. The show will air live from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET/PT.
Global superstar Jack Harlow returns to the MTV stage for his first solo performance after last year’s epic “VMAs” debut collaboration of the mega-hit “INDUSTRY BABY” with Lil Nas X. Harlow hopes to win his first Moon Person after receiving a tie for the most nominations (7) this year, including two of the night’s top prizes, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” The 10x nominee received nominations for “PUSH New Artist” and “Song of the Summer” in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Lizzo, multi-hyphenate diva, is scheduled for another huge MTV moment with a performance of “2 Be Loved” from her critically praised new album Special, following a show-stopping debut with a massive mashup of “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” in 2019. In addition to being a nominee for 11x, the artist and song of the year categories are up for grabs this year.
Those two stars join J Balvin, who is ready to take the 2022 MTV VMA stage. MTV announced the Colombian superstar will make a return to the stage with the TV/world premiere of “Nivel de Perreo,” with Ryan Castro.
The first time Balvin touched the stage was for the 2019 performance of “Que Pretenders” with Bad Bunny in 2019.
The five-time winner and 13-time nominee for “Best Latin” (for “In Da Getto” with Skrillex) is also vying for his sixth Moon Person, which would make him the most decorated Latin artist in “VMAs” history.
Additional performers include Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, and Maneskin.
This year’s nominations are led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven each, followed closely by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six apiece, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd (5 each).
The 2022 “VMAs” will celebrate the biggest names in music on August 28th, 8PM ET/PT, LIVE from New Jersey’s iconic Prudential Center and air across MTV’s worldwide footprint of linear and digital platforms in 170+ countries, reaching 422 million households in nearly 30 different languages.
Through Friday, August 19, 2022, fans can cast their votes online at vote.mtv.com for their favorites in 22 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and two brand-new ones, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”
You can see the full list of nominees below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records
October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records
December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records
April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
BEST POP
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records
BEST HIP-HOP
Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam
BEST ROCK
Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
BEST LATIN
Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records
Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records
The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
BEST K-POP
BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment
LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records
Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment
TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
BEST DIRECTION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
BEST ART DIRECTION
Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records
Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
BEST EDITING
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records
ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records
LIST OF NOMINATIONS BY ARTIST
Jack Harlow – 7 Nominations
Video of the Year: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Art Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Visual Effects: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Choreography: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Kendrick Lamar – 7 Nominations
Best Hip-Hop: “N95”
Video for Good: “The Heart Part 5”
Best Cinematography: “family ties”
Best Cinematography: “N95”
Best Direction: “family ties”
Best Visual Effects: “The Heart Part 5”
Best Editing: “family ties”
Lil Nas X – 7 Nominations
Video of the Year: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Art Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Visual Effects: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Best Choreography: “INDUSTRY BABY”
Doja Cat – 6 Nominations
Video of the Year: “Woman”
Song of the Year: “Woman”
Best Pop: “Woman”
Best Art Direction: “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Best Choreography: “Woman”
Best Editing: “Get Into It (Yuh)”
Harry Styles – 6 Nominations
Video of the Year: “As It Was”
Artist of the Year
Best Pop: “As It Was”
Best Cinematography: : “As It Was”
Best Direction: “As It Was”
Best Choreography: “As It Was”
Billie Eilish – 5 Nominations
Song of the Year: “Happier Than Ever”
Best Pop: “Happier Than Ever”
Best Longform Video: “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”
Best Direction: “Happier Than Ever”
Best Visual Effects: “Happier Than Ever”
Drake – 5 Nominations
Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”
Artist of the Year
Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR YOU”
Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”
Dua Lipa – 5 Nominations
Song of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Best Collaboration: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Best Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”
Best Art Direction: “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects: “Sweetest Pie”
Ed Sheeran- 5 Nominations
Video of the Year: “Shivers”
Artist of the Year
Best Pop: “Shivers”
Best Cinematography: “Bam Bam”
Best Direction: “Shivers”
Taylor Swift – 5 Nominations
Video of the Year: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Longform Video: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Cinematography: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Direction: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Editing: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd – 5 Nominations
Best R&B: “Out Of Time”
Best Collaboration: “Out Right Now”
Best Collaboration: “LA FAMA”
Best Choreography: “Tears In The Club”
Best Editing: “Take My Breath”
Baby Keem – 4 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best Cinematography: “family ties”
Best Direction: “family ties”
Best Editing: “family ties”
BTS – 4 Nominations
Best K-POP: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”
Best Metaverse Performance: Minecraft
Best Visual Effects: “My Universe”
Best Choreography: “Permission to Dance”
Cardi B – 4 Nominations
Best R&B: “Wild Side”
Best R&B: “No Love (Extended Version)”
Best Cinematography: “Wild Side”
Best Choreography: “Wild Side”
Future – 4 Nominations
Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR U”
Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”
Justin Bieber – 4 Nominations
Song of the Year: “STAY”
Best Collaboration: “STAY”
Best Visual Effects: “STAY”
Best Metaverse Performance: An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Lizzo – 4 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Song of the Year: “About Damn Time”
Best Pop: “About Damn Time”
Video for Good: “About Damn Time”
Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations
Video of the Year: “brutal”
Best Pop: “traitor”
Best Longform Video: driving home 2 u
Best Editing: “brutal”
Latto – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best Hip-Hop: “Big Energy”
Video for Good: “P*ssy”
Megan Thee Stallion – 3 Nominations
Best Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”
Best Art Direction: “Sweetest Pie”
Best Visual Effects: “Sweetest Pie”
Normani – 3 Nominations
Best R&B: “Wild Side”
Best Cinematography: “Wild Side”
Best Choreography: “Wild Side”
SEVENTEEN – 3 Nominations
Best New Artist
PUSH Performance of the Year: “Rock With You”
Best K-POP: “HOT”
The Kid LAROI – 3 Nominations
Song of the Year: “STAY”
Best Collaboration: “STAY”
Best Visual Effects: “STAY”
Young Thug – 3 Nominations
Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”
Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”
Adele – 2 Nominations
Song of the Year: “Easy On Me”
Best Art Direction: “Oh My God”
Avril Lavigne – 2 Nominations
Best Alternative: “Love It When You Hate Me”
Best Alternative: “G R O W”
Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations
Artist of the Year
Best Latin: “Tití Me Preguntó”
Elton John – 2 Nominations
Song of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Best Collaboration: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”
Foo Fighters – 2 Nominations
Best Rock: “Love Dies Young”
Best Longform Video: Studio 666
GAYLE – 2 Nominations
Best New Artist
PUSH Performance of the Year: “abcdefu”
Kacey Musgraves – 2 Nominations
Best Longform Video: “star-crossed”
Best Art Direction: “simple times”
Måneskin – 2 Nominations
Best New Artist
Best Alternative: “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”
ROSALÍA – 2 Nominations
Best Collaboration: “LA FAMA”
Best Editing: “SAOKO”
Twenty One Pilots – 2 Nominations
Best Alternative: “Saturday”
Best Metaverse Experience: Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience on Roblox
WILLOW – 2 Nominations
Best Alternative: “emo girl”
Best Alternative: “G R O W”