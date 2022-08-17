Jack Harlow and Lizzo Added as Performers at MTV VMAs

Lizzo and Jack Harlow are the latest round of global superstar performers that will take the stage at MTV’s 2022 VMAs. The show will air live from Prudential Center on Sunday, August 28, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Global superstar Jack Harlow returns to the MTV stage for his first solo performance after last year’s epic “VMAs” debut collaboration of the mega-hit “INDUSTRY BABY” with Lil Nas X. Harlow hopes to win his first Moon Person after receiving a tie for the most nominations (7) this year, including two of the night’s top prizes, “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” The 10x nominee received nominations for “PUSH New Artist” and “Song of the Summer” in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Lizzo, multi-hyphenate diva, is scheduled for another huge MTV moment with a performance of “2 Be Loved” from her critically praised new album Special, following a show-stopping debut with a massive mashup of “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” in 2019. In addition to being a nominee for 11x, the artist and song of the year categories are up for grabs this year.

Those two stars join J Balvin, who is ready to take the 2022 MTV VMA stage. MTV announced the Colombian superstar will make a return to the stage with the TV/world premiere of “Nivel de Perreo,” with Ryan Castro.

The first time Balvin touched the stage was for the 2019 performance of “Que Pretenders” with Bad Bunny in 2019.

The five-time winner and 13-time nominee for “Best Latin” (for “In Da Getto” with Skrillex) is also vying for his sixth Moon Person, which would make him the most decorated Latin artist in “VMAs” history.

Additional performers include Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco, BLACKPINK, and Maneskin.

This year’s nominations are led by Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X with seven each, followed closely by Doja Cat and Harry Styles with six apiece, and Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd (5 each).

The 2022 “VMAs” will celebrate the biggest names in music on August 28th, 8PM ET/PT, LIVE from New Jersey’s iconic Prudential Center and air across MTV’s worldwide footprint of linear and digital platforms in 170+ countries, reaching 422 million households in nearly 30 different languages.

Through Friday, August 19, 2022, fans can cast their votes online at vote.mtv.com for their favorites in 22 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and two brand-new ones, “Best Longform Video” and “Best Metaverse Performance.”

You can see the full list of nominees below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR, Presented by Burger King®

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – “Easy On Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

October 2021: Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

January 2021: Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

February 2022: GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

March 2022: Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

April 2022: Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

May 2022: Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

June 2022: Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

July 2022: Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

BEST LATIN

Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

BEST K-POP

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records

LIST OF NOMINATIONS BY ARTIST

Jack Harlow – 7 Nominations

Video of the Year: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Art Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Visual Effects: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Choreography: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Kendrick Lamar – 7 Nominations

Best Hip-Hop: “N95”

Video for Good: “The Heart Part 5”

Best Cinematography: “family ties”

Best Cinematography: “N95”

Best Direction: “family ties”

Best Visual Effects: “The Heart Part 5”

Best Editing: “family ties”

Lil Nas X – 7 Nominations

Video of the Year: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Art Direction: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Visual Effects: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Best Choreography: “INDUSTRY BABY”

Doja Cat – 6 Nominations

Video of the Year: “Woman”

Song of the Year: “Woman”

Best Pop: “Woman”

Best Art Direction: “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Best Choreography: “Woman”

Best Editing: “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Harry Styles – 6 Nominations

Video of the Year: “As It Was”

Artist of the Year

Best Pop: “As It Was”

Best Cinematography: : “As It Was”

Best Direction: “As It Was”

Best Choreography: “As It Was”

Billie Eilish – 5 Nominations

Song of the Year: “Happier Than Ever”

Best Pop: “Happier Than Ever”

Best Longform Video: “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles”

Best Direction: “Happier Than Ever”

Best Visual Effects: “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”

Artist of the Year

Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR YOU”

Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”

Dua Lipa – 5 Nominations

Song of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Best Collaboration: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Best Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”

Best Art Direction: “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects: “Sweetest Pie”

Ed Sheeran- 5 Nominations

Video of the Year: “Shivers”

Artist of the Year

Best Pop: “Shivers”

Best Cinematography: “Bam Bam”

Best Direction: “Shivers”

Taylor Swift – 5 Nominations

Video of the Year: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Longform Video: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Cinematography: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Direction: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Editing: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

The Weeknd – 5 Nominations

Best R&B: “Out Of Time”

Best Collaboration: “Out Right Now”

Best Collaboration: “LA FAMA”

Best Choreography: “Tears In The Club”

Best Editing: “Take My Breath”

Baby Keem – 4 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Cinematography: “family ties”

Best Direction: “family ties”

Best Editing: “family ties”

BTS – 4 Nominations

Best K-POP: “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

Best Metaverse Performance: Minecraft

Best Visual Effects: “My Universe”

Best Choreography: “Permission to Dance”

Cardi B – 4 Nominations

Best R&B: “Wild Side”

Best R&B: “No Love (Extended Version)”

Best Cinematography: “Wild Side”

Best Choreography: “Wild Side”

Future – 4 Nominations

Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Hip-Hop: “WAIT FOR U”

Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”

Justin Bieber – 4 Nominations

Song of the Year: “STAY”

Best Collaboration: “STAY”

Best Visual Effects: “STAY”

Best Metaverse Performance: An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Lizzo – 4 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Song of the Year: “About Damn Time”

Best Pop: “About Damn Time”

Video for Good: “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – 4 Nominations

Video of the Year: “brutal”

Best Pop: “traitor”

Best Longform Video: driving home 2 u

Best Editing: “brutal”

Latto – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Hip-Hop: “Big Energy”

Video for Good: “P*ssy”

Megan Thee Stallion – 3 Nominations

Best Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”

Best Art Direction: “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects: “Sweetest Pie”

Normani – 3 Nominations

Best R&B: “Wild Side”

Best Cinematography: “Wild Side”

Best Choreography: “Wild Side”

SEVENTEEN – 3 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH Performance of the Year: “Rock With You”

Best K-POP: “HOT”

The Kid LAROI – 3 Nominations

Song of the Year: “STAY”

Best Collaboration: “STAY”

Best Visual Effects: “STAY”

Young Thug – 3 Nominations

Video of the Year: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Collaboration: “Way 2 Sexy”

Best Art Direction: “Way 2 Sexy”

Adele – 2 Nominations

Song of the Year: “Easy On Me”

Best Art Direction: “Oh My God”

Avril Lavigne – 2 Nominations

Best Alternative: “Love It When You Hate Me”

Best Alternative: “G R O W”

Bad Bunny – 2 Nominations

Artist of the Year

Best Latin: “Tití Me Preguntó”

Elton John – 2 Nominations

Song of the Year: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Best Collaboration: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Foo Fighters – 2 Nominations

Best Rock: “Love Dies Young”

Best Longform Video: Studio 666

GAYLE – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

PUSH Performance of the Year: “abcdefu”

Kacey Musgraves – 2 Nominations

Best Longform Video: “star-crossed”

Best Art Direction: “simple times”

Måneskin – 2 Nominations

Best New Artist

Best Alternative: “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

ROSALÍA – 2 Nominations

Best Collaboration: “LA FAMA”

Best Editing: “SAOKO”

Twenty One Pilots – 2 Nominations

Best Alternative: “Saturday”

Best Metaverse Experience: Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience on Roblox

WILLOW – 2 Nominations

Best Alternative: “emo girl”

Best Alternative: “G R O W”