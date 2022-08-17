Joyner Lucas Opens Opportunity for Rising Artists to Perform on Each Stop of ‘ADHD Tour’

Joyner Lucas has revealed a ground-breaking opportunity that will allow an up-and-coming performer from each leg of his upcoming “ADHD Tour” to take the stage with him.

To seize the opportunity, artists will need to signup for Joyner’s startup platform Tully, upload the song they want to perform, and create their profile so Joyner can contact the winners. Prospective participants can go to https://www.tullyconnect.com/adhd-tour-opportunity to learn more.

On September 16 in Minneapolis, the New England native will begin his cross-country, 18-stop tour with West Coast rapper Symba. The tour will end on October 12 in Phoenix. Joyner will choose a winner from each city in the coming weeks and offer a chance to perform on stage alongside him to a total of 18 different performers.

The objective of Joyner is to give up-and-coming musicians a national stage on which to display their talent, increase the number of their fans, and gain exposure in front of representatives from the music business, marketers, and other professionals.

Just last month, Bobby Shmurda hit The Party Starters Podcast and had high praise for Joyner Lucas, dubbing him the “Master P of Our Generation.”

Bobby contextualizes the remark during the conversation by shedding background on Joyner’s career as an independent musician and estimating that Joyner makes about $250,000 per month in revenue by owning all of his music.

Bobby wonders why Joyner, who has recorded platinum and gold-certified hits including “ISIS,” “I’m Not Racist,” “Stranger Things,” “ADHD,” and “Your Heart,” among others, doesn’t get more attention. According to Bobby, if the industry celebrated his accomplishment, record companies would lose all of their negotiating power.

“I’m going to talk about that nigga in every interview,” Shmurda said. “He’s like a Master P in our generation. He’s up off only giving up 20% of his music off distribution. They don’t want to talk about Joyner Lucas becuase they don’t want a bunch of Joyner Lucas.”

Bobby and Joyner collaborated on the “Shmoney Challenge” earlier this summer, offering $25,000 to an independent artist who joined Joyner’s Tully platform, downloaded the Shmoney track, and uploaded the harshest rhyme over the instrumental.

You can hear it from Bobby below.