The fallout between Kanye and Kid Cudi is not something people saw coming. The two have been virtually inseparable since Cudi assisted Ye on his fourth studio album 808s & Heartbreak. However, with his divorce from Kim Kardashian and subsequent beef with Pete Davidson, many who were close to Ye had to pick sides and even those in the middle were shunned by West.

Earlier this year Kanye publicly slandered Cudi over his friendship with Pete Davidson. Ye took to Instagram where in a series of tweets he pretty much ended their friendship.

Cudi recently spoke on relationship with West in a new interview with Esquire magazine, saying that he is not Drake and their friendship is irreparable.

“With all due respect, I’m not Drake, who’s about to take a picture with him next week and be friends again, and their beef is squashed,” Cudi said. “That’s not me. What I say, I mean. I will be done with you. It’s gonna take a motherf*cking miracle for me and that man to be friends again. I don’t see it happening. He gon’ have to become a monk.”

He added that Kanye’s Instagram posts about him being disloyal heavily impacted his mental health and believes he was collateral damage from West’s inability to come to terms with his failed marriage.

“Do you know how it feels to wake up one day, look at your social media, and you’re trending because somebody’s talking some sh*t about you?” he said. “And then you got this person’s trolls sending you messages on Instagram and Twitter? All in your comments? That sh*t pissed me off. That he had the power to f*ck with me that week. That he used his power to f*ck with me. That pissed me off … You f*cking with my mental health now, bro.”

Cudi went on to say, “I’m at a place in my life where I have zero tolerance for the wrong energies. I’ve watched so many people throughout the years that are close to him be burned by him doing some f*cked-up shit. And then they turn around and forgive him. And there’s no repercussions. You’re back cool with this man. He does it over and over.”

“I’m not one of your kids. I’m not Kim. It don’t matter if I’m friends with Pete or not friends with Pete. None of this shit had anything to do with me. If you can’t be a grown man and deal with the fact that you lost your woman? That’s not my f*cking problem. You need to own up to your sh*t like every man in this life has. I’ve lost women, too. And I’ve had to own up to it. I don’t need that in my life. I don’t need it.”