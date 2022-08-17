According to a report from HotNewHipHop, a promotion company has filed a lawsuit against Young Thug while he is being held in Fulton County Jail for not returning a $150K deposit for a 45-minute stage performance that would ultimately cost $300K.

Back in January, A-1 Concert Entertainment contracted Young Thug, giving him the $150K up front and the remainder of the deposit and the end of his performance. A-! sought a refund after Thugger was arrested on RICO charges, contacting YSL Touring for their monetary return, but they were never refunded. Thug is now being sued for breach of contract.

Brian Steel, Young Thug’s attorney, says that the lawsuit taints the jury pool, saying, “Whoever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor. It is totally inappropriate to try this case on social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court.”

Advertisement

Thug also faces more legal woes, with the Fulton County D.A. claiming that YSL supporters are threatening a witness and their family in the RICO case against Thug and 27 other YSL members. District Attorney Fani Willis uncovered a document circulating on social media that is part of the witness’ statement. The witness contends that his life and that of his children are now in danger.

Thug is set for trial for January 9, 2023.