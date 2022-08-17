After Chris Rock’s attempt at the Saw franchise in Spiral, the famed horror films will make another return in 2023. According to Variety, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures will unite for a new edition of the movie that will launch on Oct. 27, 2023.

The 10th Saw film will be directed by Kevin Greutert, who previously led Saw VI in 2009 and Saw: The Final Chapter in 2010. A plot for the film has yet to be revealed.

“We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love,” said Mark Burg and Oren Koules, producers of the franchise. “And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon.”

