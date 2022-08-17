Solange, the singer-songwriter, and Houston Native will soon be adding ballet composer to her repertoire. The multi-hyphenate will compose a commissioned score at this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala’s 10th-anniversary celebration on September 28th. Making her the first Black Woman to have composed a score for the production. “🖤very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra + soloist from my ensemble 🖤.” The Houston Native said in a Tweet on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled production will be made up of some of Solange’s musical collaborators and members of the City Ballet Orchestra and will feature a soloist from Solange’s own ensemble.

Although this will be Solange’s first step into ballet, this is not the first time the artist has ventured outside of music into performance art, including “Witness!,” in Hamburg, Germany and “Bridge-s” at the Getty Center in Los Angeles where both featured original compositions by Solange. Her album “A seat at the Table” received mainstream success, with four songs landing on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart. She also won a Grammy for best R&B performance for her singles “Cranes in the Sky.” and “When I Get Home”.

After its premiere during the Fashion Gala, the production will be staged later on Oct. 1, 8, 11, and 16, and next year on May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18. Tickets start at $38 and are available on the New York City Ballet website.

