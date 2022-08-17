The Management Committee of the College Football Playoff (CFP) has chosen Atlanta to host the 2025 CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP. The CFP title game will be held in Atlanta for the second time. The first national title game in Atlanta was in 2018.

“We are excited to return the College Football Playoff National Championship to Atlanta,” Hancock said. “When the playoff was created, the goal was to move the national championship game to ten different communities in the first ten years of the playoff. After visiting ten different communities during our first ten years of existence, we accomplished our goal of sharing this celebration of college football with the entire country.

2025 is already on our minds.



Atlanta, the College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship is coming back for you.#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Hndz9efHdQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 16, 2022

“Bringing the game back to Atlanta was a simple decision when we looked at everything. One of our greatest title games took place in Atlanta in 2018, and the city could not have been a better host. A state-of-the-art stadium, a walkable downtown with venues to host all the activities surrounding national championship weekend and great people made Atlanta an obvious choice to be the first city to host a second title game.”

The 2023 National title game will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 2024 will be at Houston’s NRG Stadium.