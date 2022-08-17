The second of the four weeks of the Dreamville Chi-League Powered by Wilson has ended. The illustrious pro-am gets underway every Saturday in August at the University of Illinois Chicago Credit Union 1 Arena.

Four men’s and four women’s games alternated throughout the day on Saturday, August 13, at the Chi-League. Team Bobby Simmons member Javonte Green of the Chicago Bulls (23 points, 16 rebounds, and four blocks) and Adrienne Godbold of Ties N Gang were standout performances (25 points, nine rebounds, five assists.) In addition to the game action, Wilson and the YMCA supported the neighborhood by giving out prizes and more during the Bud Billiken procession on the south side of Chicago.

August 13 Game Scores

Women’s Game 1: Team Chaos (45) vs. Team Truth (39)

Men’s Game 1: E’Twaun Moore (65) vs. Antoine Walker (61)

Women’s Game 2: Ana Sierra WBL (51) vs. Team Elite (39)

Men’s Game 2: Bobby Simmons (70) vs. Wilson Chandler (56)

Women’s Game 3: Ties N Gang (59) vs. D League (46)

Men’s Game 3: Keita Bates-Diop (82) vs. Shawn Marion (67)

Women’s Game 4: That Harper Kid (76) vs. ChiTown Finest (41)

Men’s Game 4: C.A.S.H. (83) vs. Sterling Brown (72)

The top four teams in the women’s and men’s divisions will play on the court on Saturday, August 20. The first game of the day will be the women’s at 12:15 p.m., followed by the men’s at 1:45 p.m., the women’s at 3:15 p.m., and the men’s at 4:45 p.m. 200 high school students and their parents will attend a private event before the doors open to learning more about the basketball industry and working in sports. Speakers from Chicago Scholars, Wilson, the YMCA, Dreamville, the WGCI radio station, and regional professional sports clubs will be on the panel. With 48 hours notice, local news outlets may seek entry to the private event.

It’s anticipated that the rosters of hi-League players and coaches will include several active NBA players, former NBA and WNBA champions, international pros, and more. Sterling Brown (Houston Rockets), Keita Bates-Diop (San Antonio Spurs), Shawn Marion (4-time All-Star, NBA Champion with Dallas Mavericks), E’Twaun Moore, and Antoine Walker are notable competitors in the men’s division (3x All-Star, NBA Champion with Miami Heat). On the women’s side, notable athletes include Linnae Harper (a former WNBA player and 2021 Chi-League champion), Ana Sierra (the founder of the ASWBL), Akilah Bethel (a current international player in Mexico), Amarah Coleman (a former international player in Europe), and others.

You can see images from last week’s games below.