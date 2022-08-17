SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Agrees to New Deal with Lakers to Become Highest Earning Player in NBA History

LeBron James will be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for the foreseeable future. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James and the Lakers have agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million extension.

The new deal includes a 15 percent trade kicker, which makes King James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532 million in guaranteed money.

The new contract contains a player option for the 2024-25 season. The deal can increase to $111 million if the salary cap increases in 2023-24.

