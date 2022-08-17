For the last few weeks, it’s been quiet on the Donovan Mitchell trade front. Around the start, the New York Knicks seemed to be a likely destination for Mitchell, pairing him with recent free agent signee Jalen Brunson.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz and Knicks are back discussing a deal, but there currently is no traction on a deal getting done. Additional teams aiming for Mitchell include the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards.

Mitchell is said to be comfortable with staying with the Jazz or being traded. Many around the league expect the Jazz to press a restart button after trading off star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in July.

In June, after former head coach Quin Snyder stepped down after eight seasons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Mitchell is feeling “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise’s future.” According to ESPN, Mitchell committed to the Jazz in part of Snyder and is “surprised and disappointed” that Snyder has left.

Donovan Mitchell has four years and $135 million left on his contract, including a player option for the final year.