After creating an unprecedented platform for established artists and their fans during the pandemic, Swizz Beatz and TImbaland are suing Triller for their intellectual property to the tune of eight figures.

The two super producers claim that they were never paid by Triller, the now world famous video-sharing social networking service, for their Verzuz concept that Triller now owns. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Swizz and Timbaland sold Verzuz to Triller back in January 2021, but Triller defaulted on the deal after making just two payments.

The two producers claim that they settled with Triller after the first default payment, but the company once again made an installment payment and didn’t pay the remaining balance.

Swizz and Timbaland are now seeking $28 million dollars in damages from Triller plus interest. Triller has yet to respond to the lawsuit.