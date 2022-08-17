A recent video posted by EDM duo The Chainsmokers on their TikTok shows ATL legend T.I. punching one ofthe group members in the face for kissing him on the cheek.

On Tuesday, Andrew “Drew” Taggart and Alexander “Alex” Pall posted their recent meet with T.I. on TikTok entitled “When meeting T.I. goes wrong”, showing a pic of Taggart with Tip before the video shows the two in the back of a car.

Taggart says that he kissed T.I. because he was “feeling the vibes way too hard.” “T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” he says as Pall laughs in the background. “We’re in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek — it was totally my fault.”

He continued, “And he was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ He pushed me off and I was like, ‘Alright, my bad’ … And he was like, ‘Alright cool, we’re good.’ It was the weirdest interaction ever. First of all, T.I. is fully in the right here. I was feeling the vibes way too hard and I kissed T.I. on the cheek. And he punched me in the face for it! It’s fully fine.”

T.I. has yet to respond to the video.