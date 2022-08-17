Avirex and Hudson Jeans teamed with The Numinatic, Inc. to host an invite-only celebration at The Gall3ry in Venice, California, this past Friday night to mark the release of The Game’s tenth album, Drillmatic.

The sixteen screens in the digital art gallery displayed the autumn 2022 collections from Hudson and Avirex and special NFTs of the “Icon” jacket from Avirex in its extensive color palette.

“I am more than proud to have collaborated with brands that are dear to me that have been more than present in my life from my early adult years till now,” shares The Game. “This was not only a collaboration, it was a family event and going forward that is exactly the type of event we will continue to have. Events based on pure love and the betterment of those close to us even if on the other side of the globe… FAMILY, the world, and everyone in it.”

Partygoers enjoyed specialty drinks by Casamigos named “Universal Love,” the final tune on the Game’s new album, and “The Icon,” a reference to Avirex’s best-selling jacket. At the same time, DJ Siobhan Bell spun classics all night.

There were around 250 people there, including The Game, and friends from the industry like Hit-Boy and Trey Songz. The primary executive producer of the 31-track record, Hit-Boy, spoke to his pal in front of a crowd of his closest friends and family at one point.

After the evening, Avirex gave The Game a customized black leather Numinati jacket before he left in his Numinati-wrapped Lamborghini.

You can see images from the night below.