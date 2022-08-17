“Why was Takeoff left off Bad & Boujee?” were the words asked by DJ Akademiks at the 2017 BET awards. Takeoff would respond, “Does it look like I was left off Bad & Boujee?” Migos was unable to respond after Joe Budden got up from his chair obviously frustrated, thus causing a scene on the red carpet. 5 years later, the question still remains, “why was Takeoff left off Bad & Boujee?” and Quavo and Takeoff have finally revealed why the 1/3rd of the Migos was left off of the hit record.

When speaking to Rap Radar for a new interview, the Unc & Phew duo said that the reason Takeoff was left off of the song was due to timing.

“Was it something about ‘Bad And Boujee’ why you didn’t wanna rap on that beat? Why wasn’t you on that song when it came out?” Elliott Wilson asked in the clip.

Quavo replied, saying “I just think it was just timing.” He added, “we was just trying to get something out. We was actually pissed off because we ain’t have no music out. I think like a couple months before the whole little wave and we was going through the litigation with 300 [Entertainment], so we ended up leaking ‘Bad N Boujee’ on SoundCloud first. Sh*t, I wasn’t even gonna be on it. I had to do my verse on some quick fast in a rush sh*t. So it was just like everybody running to the song and trying to get it done.”

The full interview is set to release tomorrow, August 18.