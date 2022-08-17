Kanye West’s Yeezy GAP line is in stores but the clothing display has fans taken aback. The clothes are being displayed in large eco-friendly trash bags rather than distributed and organized on hangers.

According to a GAP sales rep, the unorthodox clothing display decision was made at Ye’s request. Although the collection isn’t available at all GAP stores, it is available at the Yeezy GAP online shop.

READ MORE: Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy Pop Up With Matching Tattoos

Advertisement

Social media users have shared images and stories of the Yeezy Gap collection being piled on top of each other in large black bags.

There’s a mix of hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, long sleeve shirts and hats that range from $80 to $300.

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

Yeezy Gap trash bags in NJ mall. pic.twitter.com/NemWYeYcot — Jay Yarow (@jyarow) July 25, 2022

Continue the conversation on social media.