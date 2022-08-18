A$AP Rocky was present at a downtown Los Angeles criminal courthouse on Wednesday for arraignment in his felony assault case.

According to TMZ, A$AP entered a not guilty plea to both charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Rocky was repped by one of O.J. Simpson’s attorneys, Sara Caplan. He had a bond set at $550,000 and will have a preliminary hearing in November.

A$AP Rocky allegedly fired shots at A$AP Relli in Hollywood last November. Relli says he was wounded by bullet fragments that hit his hand.

Rocky was arrested in April after returning to America with his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Rihanna.