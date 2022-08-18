Anne Heche’s Los Angeles car crash is no longer being investigated by police. The late actress was severely injured after crashing her car into a home before it burst into flames. She was in a coma for several days before being declared legally brain dead in the state of California as doctors harvested her organs, before eventually passing away on August 14.

READ MORE: Ellen’s Ex, Actress Anne Heche In Coma Following Fiery Car Crash

Police reportedly found traces of cocaine and fentanyl in her blood but have announced they’re suspending the investigation due to the turn of events. Heche’s death was ruled accidental from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Advertisement

Heche got her start on the NBC soap opera Another World and she went on to star in films like Psycho and I Know What You Did Last Summer. She was also known as Ellen DeGeneres‘ girlfriend of 3 years in the late 1990’s. Their public relationship inspired the LGBTQ community but was subject to a lot of public scrutiny.

Heche’s family and representatives celebrated her life, remembering her as a mother and friend.

Continue the conversation on social media.