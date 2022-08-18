Armani Caesar has announced her new album, The Liz 2. The album announcement comes with the new single, “Hunnit Dolla Hiccup,” which features Benny The Butcher and Stove God Cooks.

Since the release of The Liz, Armani has significantly increased her profile, spitting guest verses on Westside Gunn’s Flygod Is An Awesome God 2, his Shady Records debut Who Made The Sunshine, #HWH8, and Conway The Machine’s From King To A God. Armani also put on memorable performances at Coachella, Rolling Loud (NYC, Miami, & LA), Made In America Festival, Day In Vegas, and Art Basel.

You can hear the new single below.

